Dr. Arnett III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Claude Arnett III, MD
Overview
Dr. Claude Arnett III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans.
Locations
Vaya Addiction Services945 University Ave Ste 101, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 947-4002
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Arnett is a fantastic Doctor! When I found him 8 years ago, it was truly lifesaving! He is always willing to listen, help and offer unbiased advice. In a world where it seems most doctors are only in it for the money, Dr. Arnett stands out as a shining example of what a good doctor should be! I honestly dont know where I'd be if I hadnt found him and would recommend him to all of my family and friends!!
About Dr. Claude Arnett III, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arnett III accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arnett III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnett III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnett III.
