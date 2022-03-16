Dr. Claude Abujrab-Saba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abujrab-Saba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claude Abujrab-Saba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Claude Abujrab-Saba, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.
Locations
1
Northern Virginia Center for Arthritis PC1860 Town Center Dr Ste 130, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 573-0130
2
Internal Medicine Group LLC3301 Woodburn Rd Ste 304, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 573-0130
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Saba is an amazing doctor. She takes the time to ‘see’ the whole you. Doesn’t jump to conclusions and is very informed on a course of treatment.
About Dr. Claude Abujrab-Saba, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1982754040
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abujrab-Saba has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abujrab-Saba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abujrab-Saba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abujrab-Saba has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Raynaud's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abujrab-Saba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Abujrab-Saba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abujrab-Saba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abujrab-Saba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abujrab-Saba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.