Dr. Claro Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claro Diaz, MD
Overview
Dr. Claro Diaz, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Diaz works at
Locations
-
1
Sutherland Cardiology Clinic7460 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 435-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diaz?
Excellent on all counts
About Dr. Claro Diaz, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1659371235
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Med Br, Galveston
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Program
- University Tex Med Br Galveston
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz works at
Dr. Diaz has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and and Stenting, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.