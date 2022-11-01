See All Interventional Cardiologists in Germantown, TN
Super Profile

Dr. Claro Diaz, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Claro Diaz, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Diaz works at Sutherland Cardiology in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and and Stenting along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sutherland Cardiology Clinic
    7460 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 435-8550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Claro Diaz, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659371235
    Education & Certifications

    • U Tex Med Br, Galveston
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Program
    • University Tex Med Br Galveston
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
