Dr. Claro Asprec, MD
Overview
Dr. Claro Asprec, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Locations
Dr. Claro Asprec Pediatrics LLC3099 HIGHWAY 516, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 679-6650
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
About Dr. Claro Asprec, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720022999
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
