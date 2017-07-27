Overview

Dr. Clarke Latimer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital, Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Latimer works at Piedmont Physicians Group in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.