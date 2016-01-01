Dr. Clarke Espy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clarke Espy, MD
Overview
Dr. Clarke Espy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Espy works at
Locations
Los Angeles Cardiovascular Consultants11645 Wilshire Blvd Ste 825, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 207-3320
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Clarke Espy, MD
- Neurology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043235922
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- Neurology, UCLA
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Arizona State University
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espy speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Espy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.