Overview

Dr. Clark Warden, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They completed their residency with University of North Carolina Hospitals



Dr. Warden works at Surgical Specialists of Louisiana in Metairie, LA with other offices in Covington, LA and Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hiatal Hernia, Obesity and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.