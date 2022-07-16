Dr. Clark Warden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clark Warden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clark Warden, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They completed their residency with University of North Carolina Hospitals
Dr. Warden works at
Locations
1
Surgical Specialists of LA3100 Galleria Dr Ste 300, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 934-3000
2
Beth Bacon7015 Highway 190 East Service Rd Ste 200, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 234-3000
3
Surgical Specialists of Louisiana1570 Lindberg Dr Ste 10, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 605-1100Monday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Dr. Clark Warden is an answered prayer!
About Dr. Clark Warden, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1831159631
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warden works at
Dr. Warden has seen patients for Hiatal Hernia, Obesity and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Warden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.