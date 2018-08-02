Dr. Clark Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clark Walker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services Univ Of Hlth Sciences|Uniformed Services University - Health Sciences and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Integrated Ear, Nose, and Throat9960 Sky Ridge Ave, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 764-6202Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Dr Walker is one of the kindest people I have been met. I felt like I was his only patient when he performed my thyroid surgery and removed the cancer. His vast knowledge and bedside manner far exceeded my expectations! My husband ended up having his sinus surgery with him and has not had a sinus infection since. Dr Walker now treats our teenage daughter for similar issues. If it wasn’t for his vast knowledge you’d think you were visiting with a friend. I can’t say enough positive things!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1508956699
- Naval Medical Center
- Naval Hospital
- Uniformed Services Univ Of Hlth Sciences|Uniformed Services University - Health Sciences
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker has seen patients for Ear Ache, Chronic Sinusitis and Enlarged Turbinates, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Walker speaks Italian and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
