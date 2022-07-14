Dr. Clark Torbert, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clark Torbert, DDS
Overview
Dr. Clark Torbert, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bethany, OK. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Torbert works at
Locations
Center for Exceptional Dentistry3645 N Council Rd # 400, Bethany, OK 73008 Directions (405) 337-8252Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have only one procedure performed by Dr. Torbert. The procedure was painless, done very fast with great skill. I recommend the Center for Exceptional Dentristy. They have been my dentist for over forty years, and have always been up to date and skilled.
About Dr. Clark Torbert, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
