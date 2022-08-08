Overview

Dr. Clark Tingleaf, MD is an Urology Specialist in Owasso, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Bailey Medical Center and Hillcrest Hospital Pryor.



Dr. Tingleaf works at Utica Park Clinic in Owasso, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Balanoposthitis and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.