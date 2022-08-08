Dr. Clark Tingleaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tingleaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clark Tingleaf, MD
Dr. Clark Tingleaf, MD is an Urology Specialist in Owasso, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Bailey Medical Center and Hillcrest Hospital Pryor.
Utica Park Clinic - Owasso10512 N 110th East Ave Ste 240, Owasso, OK 74055 Directions (918) 376-8926
Hospital Affiliations
- Bailey Medical Center
- Hillcrest Hospital Pryor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Really felt he was knowledgeable and very clear in his explanation.
About Dr. Clark Tingleaf, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1881624153
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Urology
Dr. Tingleaf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tingleaf accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tingleaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tingleaf has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Balanoposthitis and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tingleaf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Tingleaf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tingleaf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tingleaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tingleaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.