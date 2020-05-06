See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Riverside, CA
Dr. Clark Smith, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
2.5 (17)
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Clark Smith, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    5885 Brockton Ave, Riverside, CA 92506
    9246 Lightwave Ave Ste 320, San Diego, CA 92123
    Clark E. Smith M.d. A Medical Corp.
    Clark E. Smith M.d. A Medical Corp.
    9820 Willow Creek Rd Ste 370, San Diego, CA 92131

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    May 06, 2020
    To be honest, I am shocked by any negative reviews on this site- particularly because Dr. Smith has been the proverbial "lifesaver" for me. To his credit, Dr. Smith "stuck with me" when I incorrigibly "refused" to trust his expertise and take the recommended mood stabilizers medications- for over a year, no less. Talk about "changing my life!" Above all, Dr. Smith has been an invaluable adviser to me on a wide array of life issues- including how to integrate my outside work in Marijuana/Alcohol Anonymous and Adult Children of Alcoholics. I could not recommend Dr. Smith any more enthusiastically!
    Secret — May 06, 2020
    About Dr. Clark Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Addiction Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518049212
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

