Dr. Clark Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Clark Smith, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
One year ago I was unable to walk, and today it's as if nothing was ever wrong. I will forever be grateful to Dr. Smith. I recommend him to everyone who is in need of an Orthopedist.
About Dr. Clark Smith, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043494800
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Medical Center
- Emory University Affil Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
