Overview

Dr. Clark Jennings, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med.



Dr. Jennings works at ROY ROSENTHAL, M.D. in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.