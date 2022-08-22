See All Oncologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Clark Jean, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (61)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Clark Jean, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Olive View Medical Center|University of California, Los Angeles

Dr. Jean works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, Northwest
    7445 Peak Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 805-4579
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Boulder City Hospital
  • Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Neutropenia
Pancytopenia
Anemia
Neutropenia
Pancytopenia

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • America's Health Choice
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Sierra Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health Network
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 22, 2022
    Dr Jean always is friendly
    — Aug 22, 2022
    About Dr. Clark Jean, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205844750
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Olive View Medical Center|University of California, Los Angeles
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Yale New-Haven Hospital|Yale University
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Michigan Hospital|University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Medical Oncology and Oncology
    Board Certifications
