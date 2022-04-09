Dr. Hawkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark Hawkins, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clark Hawkins, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL.
Dr. Hawkins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Delray Center For Healing120 SE 4th Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Directions (561) 266-8866
-
2
Raul Rodriguez403 Se 1st St, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Directions (561) 332-1176Friday10:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Emory Integrated Memory Care Clinic At Executive Park12 Executive Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 712-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hawkins?
I keep a monthly diary. Before my appointment I highlight what's important to discuss. I know it is difficult to work with me, because I have severe drug sensitivity. I must always be aware of my doses and how the affect me, or I can wind up in the emergency room with my throat closing up, my mouth with severe dry mouth and dealing with leukoplakia.
About Dr. Clark Hawkins, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1649627886
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawkins accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hawkins works at
Dr. Hawkins has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hawkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.