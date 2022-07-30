Dr. Clark Gerhart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clark Gerhart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clark Gerhart, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plains, PA.
Dr. Gerhart works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Specialists P.C.200 S River St, Plains, PA 18705 Directions (570) 821-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gerhart?
Had abdominal adhesion surgery and as soon as I woke up from surgery I was pain free and fixed! 100% Recommend! He is the most caring, honest and good human being and super skilled surgeon. I owe him my life! Definitely recommend!
About Dr. Clark Gerhart, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1265400204
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Ursinus College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerhart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerhart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerhart works at
Dr. Gerhart has seen patients for Incisional Hernia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerhart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerhart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerhart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.