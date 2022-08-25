Overview

Dr. Clark Gaddy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas - Dallas|University Of Texas-Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Gaddy works at SIMED in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.