Dr. Clark Dickson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clark Dickson, MD
Overview
Dr. Clark Dickson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Dickson works at
Locations
-
1
Ear Nose & Throat Consultants PC - Southfield29201 Telegraph Rd Ste 500, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 569-5985Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ear Nose & Throat Consultants PC - Saint Clair Shores26110 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (248) 569-5985Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Ear Nose & Throat Consultants PC31450 7 Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (248) 569-5985
-
4
Ear Nose & Throat Consultants PC26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 165, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 569-5985Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dickson?
Great doctor
About Dr. Clark Dickson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1770560427
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St Univ Affil Hosp, Otolaryngology Wayne St Univ Affil Hosp, General Surgery
- Harper
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickson works at
Dr. Dickson has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.