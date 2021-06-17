Overview

Dr. Clark Dickson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Dickson works at Ear, Nose, and Throat Consultants in Southfield, MI with other offices in Saint Clair Shores, MI, Livonia, MI and Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.