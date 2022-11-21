See All Ophthalmologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Clark Deem, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Clark Deem, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Clark Deem, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Deem works at Eye MDs of Puget Sound in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Narrows Optical
    4707 S 19th St Ste 210, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ocular Hypertension
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Ocular Hypertension
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Deem?

Nov 21, 2022
I have total trust in Dr. Deem. He has helped me and my entire family including my elderly uncle who was mentally delayed. My uncle had severe cataracts in both eyes and was nearly blind. Dr. Deem was the only doctor in his office who was able and willing to perform the necessary operation to restore his vision. The operation was a success. Dr. Deem is the best eye doctor. I have recommended him several times. I have total trust in Dr. Deem.
Donna Alexander — Nov 21, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Clark Deem, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Clark Deem, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Deem to family and friends

Dr. Deem's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Deem

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Clark Deem, MD.

About Dr. Clark Deem, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 55 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1770528721
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Fellowship
Residency
  • Barnes - Jewish Hospital|U Hosp-U Wash
Residency
Internship
  • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Clark Deem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Deem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Deem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Deem has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Deem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deem.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.