Overview

Dr. Clark Deem, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Deem works at Eye MDs of Puget Sound in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

