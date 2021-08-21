Overview

Dr. Clark Childers Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.



Dr. Childers Jr works at Children Pediatrics in South Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.