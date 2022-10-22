Overview

Dr. Clark Baumbusch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Sentara Rmh Medical Center and Uva Culpeper Medical Center.



Dr. Baumbusch works at Martha Jefferson Med/Sgcl Assoc, Charlottesville, VA in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.