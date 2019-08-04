Overview

Dr. Clark Adkins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, Jackson General Hospital, Montgomery General Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Adkins works at West Virginia OrthoNeuro in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.