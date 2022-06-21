Dr. Clarissa Gutierrez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutierrez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clarissa Gutierrez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clarissa Gutierrez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health and Science Center|University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Locations
Renaissance Women's Group12201 Renfert Way Ste 225, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 503-5099Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Renaissance Women s Group901 Cypress Grove Dr Bldg 1 Ste 101, Austin, TX 78732 Directions (512) 503-5101
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great to see her
About Dr. Clarissa Gutierrez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326278631
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University|Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- University of Texas Health and Science Center|University of Texas Health Science Center
