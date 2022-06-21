Overview

Dr. Clarissa Gutierrez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health and Science Center|University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Gutierrez works at Renaissance Women's Group in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.