Dr. Clarissa Beiting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beiting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clarissa Beiting, MD
Overview
Dr. Clarissa Beiting, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Beiting works at
Locations
-
1
Lexington Clinic160 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 400, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 258-5220
-
2
Lexington Clinic1221 S Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-4000
-
3
Lexington Clinic1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste C235, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-6360
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beiting?
I have been going to Dr Beiting for years . I am now 60 and find her always friendly , professional and listens . We have discussed other health matters to which she always addresses . I can’t say enough great things about her .
About Dr. Clarissa Beiting, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1407882913
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beiting has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beiting accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beiting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beiting works at
Dr. Beiting has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Cervicitis and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beiting on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Beiting. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beiting.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beiting, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beiting appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.