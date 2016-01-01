Dr. Clarisa Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clarisa Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clarisa Garcia, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University Of Texas Medical School Of Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Locations
Pediatric Cardiology Associates of Houston11301 Fallbrook Dr Ste 110, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 317-4138Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pediatric Cardiology Associates of Houston203 N College Ave Ste 1001, Cleveland, TX 77327 Directions (281) 417-4744
Pediatric Cardiology Associates of Houston7400 Fannin St Ste 1130, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (281) 417-4743Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pediatric Cardiology Associates of Houston2627 Chestnut Ridge Dr Ste 100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 417-4747Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pediatric Cardiology Associates of Houston4911 Sandhill Dr, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 417-4745
Pediatric Cardiology Associates of Houston - Spring2616 FM 2920 Rd Ste G, Spring, TX 77388 Directions (281) 378-2110
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Clarisa Garcia, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1093969180
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwest|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Utah|University of Utah (Cardiology Division)
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University Of Texas Medical School Of Galveston
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
