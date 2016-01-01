See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Clarisa Garcia, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Clarisa Garcia, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University Of Texas Medical School Of Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Dr. Garcia works at Pediatric Cardiology Associates of Houston in Houston, TX with other offices in Cleveland, TX, Kingwood, TX, Sugar Land, TX and Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Valve Disease, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Cardiology Associates of Houston
    11301 Fallbrook Dr Ste 110, Houston, TX 77065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-4138
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Pediatric Cardiology Associates of Houston
    203 N College Ave Ste 1001, Cleveland, TX 77327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 417-4744
  3. 3
    Pediatric Cardiology Associates of Houston
    7400 Fannin St Ste 1130, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 417-4743
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Pediatric Cardiology Associates of Houston
    2627 Chestnut Ridge Dr Ste 100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 417-4747
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Pediatric Cardiology Associates of Houston
    4911 Sandhill Dr, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 417-4745
  6. 6
    Pediatric Cardiology Associates of Houston - Spring
    2616 FM 2920 Rd Ste G, Spring, TX 77388 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 378-2110

Pulmonary Valve Disease
Atrial Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Atrial Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)

Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Fetal Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Pediatric EKG (Electrocardiogram, ECG) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Clarisa Garcia, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093969180
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwest|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Residency
    • University of Utah|University of Utah (Cardiology Division)
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University Of Texas Medical School Of Galveston
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
