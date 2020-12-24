Dr. Kestenbaum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clarice Kestenbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Clarice Kestenbaum, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
- 1 15 W 81st St Ste 14B, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 873-1020
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr K for ~ 10 years beginning when I was 13. She saved me from permanent mental health damage from a mentally ill mother and psychopathic step-father and enabled me to excel at school, have a terrific career as an international attorney and happy marriage raising a son who is now 18.
About Dr. Clarice Kestenbaum, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 62 years of experience
- English
- 1477674935
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
