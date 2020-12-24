See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Clarice Kestenbaum, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5 (2)
62 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Clarice Kestenbaum, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    15 W 81st St Ste 14B, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 873-1020
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Clarice Kestenbaum, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 62 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477674935
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kestenbaum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kestenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kestenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kestenbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kestenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kestenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

