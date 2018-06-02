See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Lansdale, PA
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Dr. Claresa Levetan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand View Health and Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Levetan works at TriValley Primary Care in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Iodine Deficiency, Thyroid Goiter and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Grand View Health Endocrinology
    419 S Broad St, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 429-2561

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grand View Health
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Iodine Deficiency
Thyroid Goiter
Abnormal Thyroid
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 02, 2018
    Dr. Levetan is extremely informed and compassionate. She inspires one to have confidence in her diagnosis and decision making. She takes time with you and she explains things well. I didn't love the office set up -- very big city sterile offices. But everyone was very nice.
    Philadelphia, PA — Jun 02, 2018
    About Dr. Claresa Levetan, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063483469
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Internship
    • Emory U Affil Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Claresa Levetan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levetan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levetan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levetan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levetan works at TriValley Primary Care in Lansdale, PA. View the full address on Dr. Levetan’s profile.

    Dr. Levetan has seen patients for Iodine Deficiency, Thyroid Goiter and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levetan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Levetan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levetan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levetan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levetan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

