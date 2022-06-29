See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Wilmington, NC
Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Dr. Clarence Wilson II, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Wilson II works at Novant Health Glen Meade OB/GYN - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Glen Meade Ob Gyn PA
    1809 Glen Meade Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 29, 2022
    I’ve been seeing Dr. Wilson for many years. Dr. Wilson has excellent bedside manners.
    S. Evans — Jun 29, 2022
    About Dr. Clarence Wilson II, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1144281841
    Education & Certifications

    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

