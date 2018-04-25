See All Neurologists in Richland, WA
Dr. Clarence Washington, MD

Neurology
4 (16)
51 years of experience
Dr. Clarence Washington, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.

Dr. Washington works at Tri Cities Diabetes And Endocrinology Center in Richland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Headache and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Laboratory Corporation of America
    925 Stevens Dr Ste 2E, Richland, WA 99352 (509) 943-1880
    780 Swift Blvd Ste 190, Richland, WA 99352 (509) 943-1880

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kadlec Regional Medical Center
  • Trios Women's and Children's Hospital

Migraine
Headache
Tension Headache
Migraine
Headache
Tension Headache

Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 25, 2018
    I believe Dr Washington to be one of the best neurologiss there is. He has never been improper and those who complain about him having a female in attendance with him should be aware all male doctors have this for their own protection. I have seen Dr Washington as a patient and worked with him in the medical field. I would highly reccomend hi, but he is now retired.
    — Apr 25, 2018
    About Dr. Clarence Washington, MD

    Neurology
    51 years of experience
    English
    1912942053
    HOWARD UNIVERSITY
