Overview

Dr. Clarence Prihoda, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Navasota, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX, CHI St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital and St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital.



Dr. Prihoda works at Health Point Navasota in Navasota, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

