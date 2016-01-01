Overview

Dr. Clarence Owen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Owen works at HCA Florida Cardiac Surgical Specialists - Brandon in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.