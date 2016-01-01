Dr. Clarence Owen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clarence Owen, MD
Overview
Dr. Clarence Owen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Locations
HCA Florida Cardiac Surgical Specialists - Brandon270 S Moon Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 565-1676
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Clarence Owen, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke U, School of Medicine
Dr. Owen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Owen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Owen has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse, and more.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Owen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.