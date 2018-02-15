Dr. Clarence W Legerton III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Legerton III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clarence W Legerton III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clarence W Legerton III, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Dr. Legerton III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Articularis Healthcare Group Inc2001 2nd Ave Ste 201, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 931-4839
-
2
Low Country Rheumatology929 Bowman Rd Ste 300, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 931-4837
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Legerton III?
I have found Dr. Legerton to be very caring and extremely thorough. He spends more time with me on each visit than any other physician I have ever seen. My illness seems to be a bit of a puzzle but I am pleased with Chip’s approach and methodology. He is a wonderful physician!
About Dr. Clarence W Legerton III, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1285732214
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University - Nashville TN
- Vanderbilt University - Nashville TN
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Legerton III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Legerton III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Legerton III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Legerton III works at
Dr. Legerton III has seen patients for Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Legerton III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Legerton III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Legerton III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Legerton III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Legerton III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.