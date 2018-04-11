Overview

Dr. Clarence Kemp, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Paragould, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Arkansas Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Kemp works at Paragould Family Care, PA in Paragould, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.