Dr. Justice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clarence Justice, MD
Overview
Dr. Clarence Justice, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.

Locations
Digestive Health Specialists589 Garfield St Ste 201, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 680-5565
North Ms Rehab Unit830 S Gloster St, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 377-3000
- 3 21 PO Box, Tupelo, MS 38802 Directions (662) 680-5565
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to talk to. Patient and kind.
About Dr. Clarence Justice, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1184614620
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Justice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Justice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Justice has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Justice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Justice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Justice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Justice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Justice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.