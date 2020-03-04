Overview

Dr. Clarence Justice, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.



Dr. Justice works at Digestive Health Specialists in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.