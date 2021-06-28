Dr. Clarence Hill Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clarence Hill Jr, DPM
Overview
Dr. Clarence Hill Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hyannis, MA.
Locations
Cape Cod Plastic Surgery Inc.51 Main St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 775-6466
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Staff always congenial. Dr. very pleasant and always does a good job and makes me feel at ease.
About Dr. Clarence Hill Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.