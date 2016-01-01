Dr. Clarence Clarke, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clarence Clarke, DO
Overview
Dr. Clarence Clarke, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Med Fort Lauderdale Fl and is affiliated with Bon Secours - Southampton Medical Center, Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Clarke works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental1013 University Blvd, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (844) 228-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours - Southampton Medical Center
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clarke?
About Dr. Clarence Clarke, DO
- Emergency Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1356511992
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Med Center
- North Shore Hospital At Plainview
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Med Fort Lauderdale Fl
- Emergency Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clarke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clarke works at
Dr. Clarke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clarke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clarke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.