Dr. Clarence Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clarence Clark, MD
Overview
Dr. Clarence Clark, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Chandler Regional Medical Center|PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Clark works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group East Valley Surgery485 S Dobson Rd Ste 201, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clark?
Dr Clark can put you at ease when you are feeling apprehensive about a very serious medical condition. He took care of my medical needs and pulled me through a difficult period. He is the best.
About Dr. Clarence Clark, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1952582397
Education & Certifications
- St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center|PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Clark using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.