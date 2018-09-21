Dr. Martin Christian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Christian, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Christian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dublin, GA. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital and Memorial Health Meadows Hospital.
Dr. Christian works at
Locations
Fairview Specialists - Gastroenterology104 Fairview Park Dr Ste 200, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 277-1255Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Park Hospital
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Christian is a wonderful Man. He is very concerned about you as a patient. He explains everything to you in plain English so you understand. He takes his time and doesn't rush so he's very precise. You will not be disappointed. Try him out I think you will be well pleased. He gets a 10 from me he saved my life. I'm so glad I went to him.
About Dr. Martin Christian, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- MEDICAL CENTER OF CENTRAL GEORGIA
- MEDICAL CENTER OF CENTRAL GEORGIA
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christian has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Christian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.