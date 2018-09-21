Overview

Dr. Martin Christian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dublin, GA. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital and Memorial Health Meadows Hospital.



Dr. Christian works at Fairview Specialists - Gastroenterology in Dublin, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.