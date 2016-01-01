Dr. Clarence Braddock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braddock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clarence Braddock, MD
Overview
Dr. Clarence Braddock, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Braddock works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UCLA Health Internal Medicine , CA200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 420, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 730-1543
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Braddock?
About Dr. Clarence Braddock, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1710044318
Education & Certifications
- Us Naval Hosp
- Us Naval Hosp
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Braddock has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Braddock using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Braddock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braddock works at
Dr. Braddock has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braddock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braddock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braddock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.