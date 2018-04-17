See All Neurologists in Jacksonville, NC
Dr. Clarence Ballenger, MD

Neurology
2 (80)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Clarence Ballenger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ballenger works at Coastal Carolina Neurology in Jacksonville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hope Neuro Behavioral Health Services
    445 Western Blvd Ste Q, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 353-0200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Onslow Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Torticollis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (55)
    Apr 17, 2018
    I have been a patient of Dr. Ballenger for over 10yrs. He listens and tries to get to the root of the problem. However, not all insurance companies will approve the tests necessary to figure out the EXACT cause of an underlying problem & this makes his job so much harder. He has a very busy practice and travels 40 minutes + to reach his J-ville office. His staff (the ones who have been with him the longest + one awesome nurse who moved) r top notch, kind, helpful & considerate. His wife = 5stars
    LAS in Stella — Apr 17, 2018
    About Dr. Clarence Ballenger, MD

    • Neurology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1396843140
    Education & Certifications

    • Mc Ga
    • South Carolina U, College of Medicine
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ballenger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ballenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ballenger works at Coastal Carolina Neurology in Jacksonville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Ballenger’s profile.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballenger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballenger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballenger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballenger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

