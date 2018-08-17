Dr. Clarence Adoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clarence Adoo, MD
Dr. Clarence Adoo, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Ghana and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Adoo works at
Arizona Center for Cancer Care5750 W Thunderbird Rd Ste C300, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 938-2848
Honorhealth Virginia G. Piper Cancer Care Network - 519 Rose Lane519 Rose Ln, Wickenburg, AZ 85390 Directions (928) 684-5421Tuesday10:00am - 3:30pm
Arizona Center for Cancer Care10320 W McDowell Rd Bldg H # C300, Avondale, AZ 85392 Directions (623) 536-2580
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
We are amazed at how dr adoo makes us feel, very welcoming, is ready to answer any questions we have and even calls other drs if necessary. His bedside manner is the best we have had from any doctor. We would recommend him to anyone and everyone needing a dr with his experience.
- Hematology & Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1063480036
- University Md Med Systems
- Saint Agnes Hospital
- University Of Ghana
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Adoo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adoo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adoo works at
Dr. Adoo has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Adoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adoo.
