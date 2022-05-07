Overview

Dr. Clare McCarthy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. McCarthy works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.