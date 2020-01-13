See All Pediatric Urologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Clare Close, MD

Pediatric Urology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Clare Close, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Close works at Clare E Close, MD in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Bedwetting along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clare E Close, MD
    Clare E Close, MD
2653 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052
(702) 780-6348

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Repair Surgery Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Retrograde Pyetograms Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Healthfirst
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 13, 2020
    We were thinking of going out of state to correct our son's severe case of hypospadias but were referred to Dr. Close by a friend, and thank goodness. She is great! Both she and her staff take the time to explain everything. We had no unanswered questions leading up to surgery and they were so supportive afterward as well. I am so so grateful for this amazing team. HIGHLY recommend Dr. Close and her staff!! Wonderful care!!!
    JV — Jan 13, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Clare Close, MD
    About Dr. Clare Close, MD

    • Pediatric Urology
    • English
    • 1346308947
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Hospital and Medical Center
    • University Of Washington School Of Medicine
    • Virginia Mason Medical Center
    • University Of Washington School Of Medicine
    • Pediatric Urology
