Dr. Clare Close, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Close is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clare Close, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clare Close, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Close works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clare E Close, MD2653 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 780-6348
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Healthfirst
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Close?
We were thinking of going out of state to correct our son's severe case of hypospadias but were referred to Dr. Close by a friend, and thank goodness. She is great! Both she and her staff take the time to explain everything. We had no unanswered questions leading up to surgery and they were so supportive afterward as well. I am so so grateful for this amazing team. HIGHLY recommend Dr. Close and her staff!! Wonderful care!!!
About Dr. Clare Close, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- English
- 1346308947
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital and Medical Center
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Close has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Close accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Close has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Close works at
Dr. Close has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Bedwetting, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Close on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Close. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Close.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Close, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Close appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.