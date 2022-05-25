Dr. Clara Womack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Womack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clara Womack, MD
Dr. Clara Womack, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center, Saint Thomas West Hospital, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.
Southern Kidney Specialists395 Wallace Rd Ste 301 Bldg B, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 703-2400
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Womack is amazing!!!! She took the time to explain my mother's lab values and treatment plan. I can see that she truly cares about her patients and wants the best for them. She even called me personally and was available to do a conference call with my mother's PCP so that we could create a plan to monitor my mother's condition. I feel very confident in her ability to care for my mother and I would definitely recommend her to my friends and other family members. Thank you so much Dr. Womack for all that you do, from one healthcare professional to another!!!!
About Dr. Clara Womack, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- University Of Tennessee
- University Of Tennessee
- University Of Tennessee
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Womack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Womack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Womack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Womack works at
Dr. Womack has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Womack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Womack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Womack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Womack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Womack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.