Dr. Clara Womack, MD

Nephrology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Clara Womack, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center, Saint Thomas West Hospital, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.

Dr. Womack works at Southern Kidney Specialists in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1.
    Southern Kidney Specialists
    395 Wallace Rd Ste 301 Bldg B, Nashville, TN 37211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
  • Saint Thomas West Hospital
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Tristar Skyline Medical Center
  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Vitamin D Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dialysis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dialysis
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 25, 2022
    Dr. Womack is amazing!!!! She took the time to explain my mother's lab values and treatment plan. I can see that she truly cares about her patients and wants the best for them. She even called me personally and was available to do a conference call with my mother's PCP so that we could create a plan to monitor my mother's condition. I feel very confident in her ability to care for my mother and I would definitely recommend her to my friends and other family members. Thank you so much Dr. Womack for all that you do, from one healthcare professional to another!!!!
    Rosalyn Sneed — May 25, 2022
    About Dr. Clara Womack, MD

    • Nephrology
    • English
    • 1023000999
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
    • University Of Tennessee
    • University Of Tennessee
    • University Of Tennessee
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clara Womack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Womack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Womack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Womack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Womack works at Southern Kidney Specialists in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Womack’s profile.

    Dr. Womack has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Womack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Womack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Womack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Womack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Womack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

