Dr. Clara Alvarez Villalba, MD

Psychosomatic Medicine
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Clara Alvarez Villalba, MD is a Psychosomatic Medicine Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Psychosomatic Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychosomatic Medicine. They graduated from College Mayor De Nuestro Senora Del Rosario Faculty De Med Bogota Colombia|Facultad de Medicina Colegio Mayor de Nuestra Senora del Rosario- 1994 and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Alvarez Villalba works at HCA Florida Behavioral Health Specialists - Aventura in Aventura, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Behavioral Health Specialists - Aventura
    21150 Biscayne Blvd Ste 202, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 563-7363
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Clara Alvarez Villalba, MD

    • Psychosomatic Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1497802839
    Education & Certifications

    • Long Island Jewish Hillside Med Ctr
    • Lincoln Med Ctr
    • Fundación Santa Fe de Bogotá
    • College Mayor De Nuestro Senora Del Rosario Faculty De Med Bogota Colombia|Facultad de Medicina Colegio Mayor de Nuestra Senora del Rosario- 1994
    • Psychosomatic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clara Alvarez Villalba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez Villalba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alvarez Villalba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alvarez Villalba works at HCA Florida Behavioral Health Specialists - Aventura in Aventura, FL. View the full address on Dr. Alvarez Villalba’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez Villalba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez Villalba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez Villalba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez Villalba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

