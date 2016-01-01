Dr. Schroedl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clara Schroedl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clara Schroedl, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Schroedl works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schroedl?
About Dr. Clara Schroedl, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 17 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1821251398
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schroedl accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schroedl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schroedl works at
Dr. Schroedl has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schroedl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schroedl speaks Dutch.
Dr. Schroedl has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schroedl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schroedl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schroedl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.