Dr. Ruiz accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clara Ruiz, MD
Overview
Dr. Clara Ruiz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.
Dr. Ruiz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Providence Portland Medical Center4805 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 215-4860
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruiz?
About Dr. Clara Ruiz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1881829596
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruiz works at
Dr. Ruiz has seen patients for Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ruiz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.