Dr. Clara Palmieri, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Clara Palmieri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ellicott City, MD. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Med Center

Dr. Palmieri works at Clara J Palmieri MD in Ellicott City, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stephanie Durruthym.d.pa
    5074 Dorsey Hall Dr Ste 105, Ellicott City, MD 21042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 992-0299

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder

Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 18, 2020
    Been seing her for maybe 20 years. She is the best!
    — Mar 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Clara Palmieri, MD
    About Dr. Clara Palmieri, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124195755
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beth Israel Med Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clara Palmieri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmieri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palmieri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palmieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palmieri works at Clara J Palmieri MD in Ellicott City, MD. View the full address on Dr. Palmieri’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmieri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmieri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmieri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmieri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

