Dr. Clara Palmieri, MD
Overview
Dr. Clara Palmieri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ellicott City, MD. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Med Center
Locations
Stephanie Durruthym.d.pa5074 Dorsey Hall Dr Ste 105, Ellicott City, MD 21042 Directions (410) 992-0299
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Been seing her for maybe 20 years. She is the best!
About Dr. Clara Palmieri, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1124195755
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmieri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmieri accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmieri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmieri.
