See All Otolaryngologists in Upland, CA
Dr. Clara Olcott, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Clara Olcott, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Clara Olcott, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Upland, CA. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Olcott works at Inland Ear, Nose and Throat, A Medical Group, Inc. in Upland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    M M Kanok A Medical Corporation
    1030 E Foothill Blvd Ste 101, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 981-5859

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Casa Colina Hospital
  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Olcott?

    May 13, 2022
    Dr Olcott is excellent. Caring and professional. I highly recommend her and her staff.
    ORL — May 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Clara Olcott, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Clara Olcott, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Olcott to family and friends

    Dr. Olcott's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Olcott

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Clara Olcott, MD.

    About Dr. Clara Olcott, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215291612
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lenox Hill Hosp/NYU Sch Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington, Seattle
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clara Olcott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olcott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olcott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olcott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olcott works at Inland Ear, Nose and Throat, A Medical Group, Inc. in Upland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Olcott’s profile.

    Dr. Olcott has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olcott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Olcott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olcott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olcott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olcott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Clara Olcott, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.