Dr. Clara Markovits, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Markovits works at Brookhaven Anesthesia Assocs in East Patchogue, NY with other offices in Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.